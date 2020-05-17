El topless de Calu Rivero en París

La modelo mostró la improvisada sesión de fotos que hizo antes de la cuarentena, en la que muestra parte de su cuerpo desnudo.
Con @iammarcoribeiro @naguelrivero @polisview durante una tarde en París, salimos a correr límites. Esa libertad de correr los límites, como ahora, me empodera. La posibilidad de pensar una realidad diferente hace que me sienta parte, confundida y compostada en una sola cosa entre lo que pasa , la naturaleza, humanidad y cultura. Ahí aparece el arte, cuando corremos los límites y accedemos por primera vez donde nadie más estuvo , dónde nada había. . . The freedom to push the limits empowers me. The possibility of thinking about a different reality makes me feel part, confused, and composted in one thing between what happens, nature, humanity, and culture. . @carcymagazine #Paris before #blackout #2020 #compostourdignity #compostyourbody
Current mood: self quarantine 💜 I will take advantage of this moment to think of all of us as a unit. To take care of myself and stimulate me creatively. Estado actual: auto cuarentena 💜 aprovechare este momento para pensar en todos nosotros como unidad. Para cuidarme y estimularme creativamente. ( 🐻 @soyfurzai )
Feeling very inspired by what @cyrillgutsch wrote “The human species is going into lock-down mode. Self-quarantine for a species that is magic and hyper destructive. Let’s use this moment to recalibrate, to reflect and to become aware of our fragility, of beauty and of the time we have left to change the way we live on this wondersome planet, this gift of a home. Let’s use this moment to develop a Masterplan for the massive challenges we created: Climate Change, Plastic Pollution, Agricultural Run-off, Overfishing. It’s a great moment to reset, to end the ‘Toxic Age’ and to drive what we at @parley.tv call the ‘Material Revolution’. Individually and professionally. For the Oceans, Climate and Life. Thank you planet for the warning shot. And the patience you are having with us “ wow 🙏🏼 Thank you Thank you thank you. #mindblowingfacts . . . Me siento muy inspirada por lo que escribió @cyrillgutsch “La especie humana está entrando en modo de bloqueo. Auto-cuarentena para una especie que es mágica e hiperdestructiva. Usemos este momento para recalibrar, reflexionar y tomar conciencia de nuestra fragilidad, de la belleza y del tiempo que nos queda para cambiar la forma en que vivimos en este maravilloso planeta, este regalo de un hogar que tenemos. Usemos este momento para desarrollar un plan maestro para los desafíos masivos que creamos: cambio climático, contaminación plástica, escorrentía agrícola, sobrepesca. Es un gran momento para reiniciar, poner fin a la "Era tóxica" y conducir a la "Revolución material". Individual y profesionalmente. Por los océanos, el clima y la vida. Gracias planeta por el disparo de advertencia. Y la paciencia que está teniendo con nosotros " NUNCA AL MEJOR ESCRITO 🙏🏼 gracias 🌎 #warning #humanity #covid2019 #reset #toxicage #globalhealth